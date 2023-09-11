Janet Ida Lou Nelson Commers, 91

Janet Ida Lou Nelson Commers, age 91, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Janet was born April 7, 1932, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Emil and Inez (Baldus) Doggett. She graduated high school in 1950 from St. Augustine Catholic School. Janet was united in marriage to Clifford Deane Nelson on May 15, 1954, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, and together, they shared many joyous memories until his passing in 1999. Later, she found love again and married David Commers in 2004, who sadly passed away in 2014. Janet worked various jobs throughout her life including at The Judd Company, Red Cedar Inn, Hormel Foods, KQAQ radio station, Mower County Sheriff’s office, and lastly as a food service accountant at Austin Public Schools. While living in Austin, Janet was a faithful member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir and was active in many church activities and functions. She lived the last 23 years in the Twin Cities calling Brooklyn Park her home. There she was an active member of the faith community at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She lived out her last years at St. Therese at Oxbow Lake Senior Living Community. She truly enjoyed her time there where she was a Eucharistic minister, social committee chairperson, and gift shop volunteer.

Survivors include her children, Richard Nelson of Anoka, MN, Jack Nelson of Oklahoma City, OK, Joel (Barbara) Nelson of Rice, MN, Cathryn (Daniel) Quinn of Maple Grove, MN; daughter-in-law, Debbie Ashton Nelson (Deane) of Austin, Minnesota; step-children, Cheryl Hanks, Lorraine (Jerry) Zieba, Susan (Jon) Losness; daughter-in-law Claire Commers; Tom (Diann), Phil, Edward (Cathy), Peter, Paul (Sheri) and Bill Commers; nine grandchildren, Jackie, Janet, Steven, Garrett, Brooke, Shantel, Elizabeth, Andrew, and Brittany; seven great grandchildren, Kyus, Harley, Penelope, Sage, Autumn, Liam, and Quinn; and identical twin sister, Janeth Ranum of Austin, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Inez Doggett; husbands, Clifford and David; children, Joseph Nelson, Deane Nelson; stepson, Bob Commers; grandson, Eric Nelson; siblings, Shirley Patterson, Ron Doggett, and Gwen Jordan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. The visitation will take place from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to St. Therese Foundation, 1660 South Highway 100 – Suite 103, St. Louis Park, MN 55416. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.