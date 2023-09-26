Jamey Helgeson: Calling auction donors to support LIFE Mower County Published 5:25 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Jamey Helgeson

In a world filled with diverse flavors and culinary experiences, the Taste of Mower County event is set to tantalize the taste buds of food enthusiasts while also making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD). Hosted by LIFE Mower County, this annual event is back and on the hunt for and generous auction item donors to ensure its success.

The Taste of Mower County is a yearly culinary extravaganza that brings together local chefs, food enthusiasts, and community members to celebrate the rich tapestry of flavors our region has to offer. It’s not just about savoring delicious cuisine but also about giving back to the community. This year, LIFE Mower County aims to make the event bigger and better than ever, and we need your help.

In addition to tantalizing taste buds, the Taste of Mower County features a silent auction where attendees can bid on a wide range of items. This year, LIFE Mower County is seeking generous donors who are willing to contribute auction items that will captivate bidders and raise funds to support their programs. Whether it’s a weekend getaway, a unique piece of art, or a culinary experience, your donation can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those with I/DD.

For more information, please visit www.lifemowercounty.org or contact Jamey at 507-473-4832 or jamey@lifemowercounty.org.

Tickets for the much-anticipated Taste of Mower County are now on sale both online and in-person at the office during regular hours. This culinary extravaganza is an annual event aimed at raising funds to support programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) right here in Mower County.

Online Convenience: For those who prefer the convenience of online shopping, purchasing your Taste of Mower County tickets is just a click away. Simply visit www.lifemowercounty.org/tomc and secure your spot at this delectable event. Online sales are available 24/7, making it easier than ever to show your support.

In-Office Option: If you prefer a more personal touch, stop by our office during regular office hours to purchase your tickets in person. We will be delighted to assist you in securing your spot at this culinary celebration.

Why Support Taste of Mower County: By purchasing tickets to the Taste of Mower County, you are not only treating your taste buds to a feast of local flavors but also contributing to programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals with I/DD in our community. Your support helps provide resources, opportunities, and a brighter future for those who need it most.

Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in the finest Mower County has to offer while making a positive impact on your community. Get your tickets today and mark your calendars for a Taste of Mower County on Sunday, October 15, 2023!

