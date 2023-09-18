James R. Phillips, 93, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home.

James Robert Phillips was born September 27, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to James and Nytha (Vernon) Phillips. The family moved to Iowa one year later, living in Council Bluffs, Albia, Des Moines and Burlington, where Jim spent most of his childhood years and graduated high school in 1949. He was president of his Senior Class and during that year, the football team of which he was a member, won all games and was named the state’s number one team. He began his lifelong love of golf while working at the Burlington Country Club from age 14 through 20. After high school, he attended Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska, continuing to play football, as well as being a member of the track and golf teams.

Jim began his career with Hormel Foods in Fremont at age 21. His first job was cleaning up the hog kill. He then became foreman in six different positions, a supervisor, a superintendent, and the manager of all manufactured products in the Fremont plant. In 1969, he was transferred to Hormel’s corporate office in Austin, Minnesota. He worked in the corporate office for the next 25 years as Director of Prepared and Fresh Sausage and the Director of all Canned Products. Jim retired in 1994.

Jim was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, the Elks Club and the American Legion. He enjoyed playing golf until he turned 90, was a Nebraska Husker, Minnesota Gopher, Vikings and Twins fan and also enjoyed hunting in earlier years.

Jim met Ruth Bangert at Midland College and they married in 1951.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, three sisters, and his loving wife, Ruth in June 2020.

Jim is survived by his two children: Suzy (Ed) Phillips Jones of Omaha, Nebraska, and James A. (Wendy) Phillips of Oronoco, Minnesota; two grandchildren: Elle Jones and Andrew Phillips.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 21st at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. A committal service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 27th at Memorial Park Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska.

Memorials are preferred to the Mower County Humane Society.