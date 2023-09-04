Iowa woman injured in crash with a cow

Published 8:50 am Monday, September 4, 2023

By Daily Herald

A Lime Springs, Iowa woman was injured late Saturday evening after hitting a cow.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Amy Lynn Tienter, 44, suffered non-life threatening injuries when the Nissan Altima she was driving collided with the cow, which was standing on Highway 56 in LeRoy Township, at around 10:12 p.m.

The vehicle then collided with a Chevy Cruze driven by Austin’s Jolee Ann Nelson, 28. Nelson was uninjured. Both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 56.

Email newsletter signup

Tienter was transported to Regional Health in Cresco, Iowa.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, LeRoy Ambulance and LeRoy Fire Department responded.

 

More News

One of two in child pornography case sentenced to prison

‘We’re moving forward positively:’ APD, APS work to adapt to new law impacting SROs

Welcoming Week to take place Sept. 8-17

Hollandale to celebrate 100 years with three days of fun

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections