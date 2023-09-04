Iowa woman injured in crash with a cow Published 8:50 am Monday, September 4, 2023

A Lime Springs, Iowa woman was injured late Saturday evening after hitting a cow.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Amy Lynn Tienter, 44, suffered non-life threatening injuries when the Nissan Altima she was driving collided with the cow, which was standing on Highway 56 in LeRoy Township, at around 10:12 p.m.

The vehicle then collided with a Chevy Cruze driven by Austin’s Jolee Ann Nelson, 28. Nelson was uninjured. Both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 56.

Tienter was transported to Regional Health in Cresco, Iowa.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, LeRoy Ambulance and LeRoy Fire Department responded.