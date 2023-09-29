In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:23 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Duplicate Bridge is played twice weekly at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11 30 each day.

Snow birds are making their move, one earlier this month and another this past week, both with the promise to return in the spring. Players travel from Rose Creek, Northwood and Mason City, Iowa, Albert Lea and Austin.

Tuesday seven teams played and winners were:

First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second place, Joyce Crowe and Paul Hanson

Third place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Wednesday 11 teams played, winners were:

First place, Stan Schultz and Tom Flaherty

Second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third place, Bonnie Fritz and Rick Stroup

Fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fifth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Yesterday’s play was a lesson straight out of Duplicate 101. Very, very few opening hands dealt to bidders. In fact, one player opined that in 27 hands played there was not one valid opening bid, yet ended up in the placement column, which in essence says that most times it takes more than points to win a game.

Duplicate Bridge is a competitive game, and good defense is a high priority. Yesterday we saw lots of good defense.