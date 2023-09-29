In Your Community: Class of ‘58 tours The Hormel Institute

Published 5:29 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

By Daily Herald

Austin High School Class of 1958 celebrated its 65th reunion on Sept. 21-23, which included a tour of The Hormel Institute. Photo provided

More News

Salvation Army cookin’ with partners to keep kitchen open

Convictions: Sept. 18-25

Prehistoric quarry at G. Meadow to be subject of presentation

In Your Community: Brownsdale Study Club

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections