In Your Community: Cedars hosts Business After Hours Published 8:10 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Cedars of Austin partnered with the Austin Chamber of Commerce to host the monthly Business After Hours Social on Tuesday. The social was a new one hosting an alcohol free event in honor of Wyatt Hamlin, the young man recently hit by a drunk driver in Austin. Marketing Director Lisa Nelson decided it was the right thing to do to show people could have a fun social event without alcohol and at the same time raised $153 for the family.