In Your Community: Austin Shrine Club donates $5,000 to Shrine HealthCare

The Austin Shrine Club continues to collect aluminum cans for the Shrine
HealthCare (SHC) facility in the Twin Cities. At a recent event they were proud to
present a check in the amount of $5,000 to several of the representatives
of that facility. This brings the total donation so far this year to $10,000.
The Shrine Club again thanks the Austin Community for their support of this project. Pictured at the check presentation are, from left, Denise Clymer (SHC), Mark Mincks, Neil Hanson, Rose West (SHC), Laurie Miller (SHC), Brad Stout, and Bruce Newell. Photo provided