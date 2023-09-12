In Your Community: Austin Shrine Club donates $5,000 to Shrine HealthCare

Published 5:48 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin Shrine Club continues to collect aluminum cans for the Shrine HealthCare (SHC) facility in the Twin Cities. At a recent event they were proud to present a check in the amount of $5,000 to several of the representatives of that facility. This brings the total donation so far this year to $10,000. The Shrine Club again thanks the Austin Community for their support of this project. Pictured at the check presentation are, from left, Denise Clymer (SHC), Mark Mincks, Neil Hanson, Rose West (SHC), Laurie Miller (SHC), Brad Stout, and Bruce Newell. Photo provided

More News

County Commission gets its preliminary tax levy increase down to 5.5%

Gas prices still running high in Minnesota, but relief may be near

APS proficiency math, reading scores remain steady

Riverland announces upcoming theater season

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections