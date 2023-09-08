Ikes to hold fundraiser Published 5:42 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Izaak Walton League will hold a hog roast fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Izaak Walton Cabin in Todd Park.

The meal includes pulled pork sandwiches from Piggy Blues, baked beans, coleslaw and chocolate chip cookies from Superfresh along with free hotdogs and beans for the kids.

Cost is $15 at the door.

Email newsletter signup

Proceeds from the Hog Roast will benefit the Wetbugs Program, an environmental program that takes place at Ellis Middle School and the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. This will be the 26th year that Chapter 10 has supported the Wetbugs Program.

Dr. Dean Hanson, an aquatic entomologist from Stillwater, brings his live wetbugs to the classroom. The wetbugs include mayflies, stoneflies, caddis flies, hellgrammites, damsel flies, and mosquito hawks. This provides students hands-on identification before their field trip to the stream. The ability of a stream to support these insects will indicate the water quality of that stream.

Approximately, 300 seventh grade students at Ellis will be involved in this two-day program in September, with Hanson’s presentation being given eleven separate times. This is all part of the curriculum that helps the students understand the biology of a stream and the impact of non-point source and point source pollution.