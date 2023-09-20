Hormel receives EPA Green Power Leadership and CRS Market Development Awards Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Hormel Foods Corporation announced today that it has received a 2023 Green Power Leadership Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Market Development Award from the Center for Resource Solutions (CRS).

For more than 20 years, the EPA’s annual Green Power Leadership Awards have recognized America’s leading green power users for their commitment to using renewable electricity and advancing the nation’s green power market. The EPA and CRS presented Hormel Foods with a Green Power Leadership and Market Development awards at the 2023 Renewable Energy Markets Conference on Sept. 19.

Hormel Foods was recognized for outstanding clean energy initiatives and impact on the green power market. The company matched nearly 938 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power in 2022 with renewable sourcing, which is enough to meet 100% of domestic energy use and 96% of the organization’s total energy use. By choosing green power, Hormel Foods is taking action against climate change and moving toward a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable energy future.

“To be recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency for our company’s continued commitment to green power implementation is an incredible honor,” said Mark Coffey, group vice president of supply chain at Hormel Foods. “This award is proof of the dedication and commitment our team has made to using green power and helping decarbonize the economy.”

The company’s 20 By 30 Challenge corporate responsibility goals continue to inspire significant reductions in nonrenewable energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, water use and solid waste sent to landfills. Additionally, Hormel Foods has worked with experts in the field of renewable energy to identify and execute off-site wind and solar projects, as well as on-site solar power and energy reduction projects.

“The leadership at Hormel Foods implementing renewable electricity in their organization exemplifies the kind of impactful action that EPA wants to see consumers in the voluntary green power market take,” said James Critchfield, EPA’s Green Power Partnership program manager. “I commend each of the 2023 Green Power Leadership Award winners for using their leadership and influence to drive demand for green power and lead the way to a clean energy future.”