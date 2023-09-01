Hollandale to celebrate 100 years with three days of fun Published 5:34 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Hollandale, and the community is planning a three-day event on Sept. 8-10 to mark the occasion.

The weekend kicks off with a supper on Friday evening at the Hollandale Christian School followed by an alumni softball game and an outdoor movie. The night’s events start at 5 p.m.

Saturday includes a full day of things to do for the entire family. One of those events is the return of the Harvest Festival Queen Pageant, which had been done every few years dating back to the first queen, Patsy Slegh, in 1972. The last Harvest Festival queen was crowned in 2008, and now the tradition is coming back for the 100th.

This year there are eight girls vying for the crown:

• Olivia Vanderploeg, daughter of Connley and Erin Vanderploeg

• Gwyneth Brand and Abigail Brand, daughters of Matt and Amy Brand

• Abbie Viktora, daughter of Dan and Elizabeth Viktora

• Ariel-Star Anhalt, daughter of Anita and Randy Anhalt

• Evelyn Ravenhorst, daughter of Mike and Betsy Ravenhorst

• Cloe Muilenburg, daughter of Chad and Allison Muilenburg

• Aubri Denherder, daughter of Bruce and Sari Denherder and Allison Slegh and Chad Johnson.

Coronation will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 9, just before the Grande Parade at 3 p.m.

The Hollandale Fire Department will also be serving up loaded baked potatoes and sweet Ccorn starting at 4:30 p.m.

For a complete list of events go to cityofhollandale.com.