GRASS VIOLATIONS Published 9:00 am Monday, September 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,

2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.

2023 Administrative Citations – Grass and Weed Violations

Lot 11, Block 2, Crane 1st Addition

Lot 7, Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition

S. 150’ Out Lot 54, , Decker Acres Addition

N. 150’ Out Lot 64, , Decker Acres Addition

Out Lot 124 Exc. N. ½, , Decker Acres Addition

Lots 9 & 10, Block 8, Elmhurst Addition

Lot 4, Block 3, Goebel Addition

Lots 12 & 13 and E 1/2 Old RR RT way adj. on west & running to Cntr Line 14th

Ave SE, Block 9, Kaufman 2nd Addition

Lot 9, Block 5, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 28, Block 9, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 4, Block 6, Lake Park Addition

N. ½ Lots 1 & 2 , Block 5, Morgans Addition

Lot 8 & N. 2’ E. 62’ Lot 7, Block 1, Old Oaks 1st Addition

W. ½ Lots 1 & 2, Block 2, Parker & Brown Addition

Lot 3 , Block 2, Pinecrest Addition

Lot 6, Block 1, Plunkett Addition

W. 54 ½’ Lot 5, Block 2, Plunkett Addition

S. ½ Lot 1, Block 4, Railroad Addition

Lot 8 Exc. N. 70’, Block 9, Railroad Addition

Lot 4, Block 2, Shaw Acres Addition

W. 68’ Lot 5, Block 4, Yates & Lewis Addition

Lot 8, Block 15, Yates & Lewis Addition

E. 50’ W. 150’ Out Lot 2, , Section 35-103-18

W. 3 ac NE 1/4 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 Lying S. of extended N. Line 7th Ave NW, Block

474-14, Section 04-102-18

Lot 3 & Approx. .32 Ac Adj on S., Block 2, Royal Manor Addition

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

The total cost of the citations are $6,500.00

Email newsletter signup

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 16, 2023

GRASS VIOLATIONS