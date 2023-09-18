GRASS VIOLATIONS
Published 9:00 am Monday, September 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON ASSESSMENTS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,
2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.
2023 Administrative Citations – Grass and Weed Violations
Lot 11, Block 2, Crane 1st Addition
Lot 7, Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition
S. 150’ Out Lot 54, , Decker Acres Addition
N. 150’ Out Lot 64, , Decker Acres Addition
Out Lot 124 Exc. N. ½, , Decker Acres Addition
Lots 9 & 10, Block 8, Elmhurst Addition
Lot 4, Block 3, Goebel Addition
Lots 12 & 13 and E 1/2 Old RR RT way adj. on west & running to Cntr Line 14th
Ave SE, Block 9, Kaufman 2nd Addition
Lot 9, Block 5, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 28, Block 9, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 4, Block 6, Lake Park Addition
N. ½ Lots 1 & 2 , Block 5, Morgans Addition
Lot 8 & N. 2’ E. 62’ Lot 7, Block 1, Old Oaks 1st Addition
W. ½ Lots 1 & 2, Block 2, Parker & Brown Addition
Lot 3 , Block 2, Pinecrest Addition
Lot 6, Block 1, Plunkett Addition
W. 54 ½’ Lot 5, Block 2, Plunkett Addition
S. ½ Lot 1, Block 4, Railroad Addition
Lot 8 Exc. N. 70’, Block 9, Railroad Addition
Lot 4, Block 2, Shaw Acres Addition
W. 68’ Lot 5, Block 4, Yates & Lewis Addition
Lot 8, Block 15, Yates & Lewis Addition
E. 50’ W. 150’ Out Lot 2, , Section 35-103-18
W. 3 ac NE 1/4 NW 1/4 NE 1/4 Lying S. of extended N. Line 7th Ave NW, Block
474-14, Section 04-102-18
Lot 3 & Approx. .32 Ac Adj on S., Block 2, Royal Manor Addition
The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.
The total cost of the citations are $6,500.00
/s/ Ann M. Kasel
City Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Sept. 16, 2023
