GRASS REMOVAL
Published 8:56 am Monday, September 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON ASSESSMENTS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,
2023 in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for tree trimming/removal. Total amount of the proposed assessment is $1,560.00.
2023 Grass and Weed Removal Assessments
Lot 12, Block 1, Browns Addition
The assessment roll is on file with the City Clerk and written or oral objections thereto by any property owner will be considered.
/s/ Ann M. Kasel
City Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Sept. 16, 2023
