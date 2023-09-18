GRASS REMOVAL Published 8:56 am Monday, September 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,

2023 in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for tree trimming/removal. Total amount of the proposed assessment is $1,560.00.

2023 Grass and Weed Removal Assessments

Lot 12, Block 1, Browns Addition

The assessment roll is on file with the City Clerk and written or oral objections thereto by any property owner will be considered.

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 16, 2023

