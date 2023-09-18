GRASS REMOVAL
Published 8:57 am Monday, September 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON ASSESSMENTS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,
2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for the abatement of grass and weeds in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such nuisance abatements are the property abutting such nuisances. Listed below are the property descriptions and cost of removing such nuisances.
2023 Grass and Weed Removal Assessments
Lot 9, Block 2, Baudler East View Addition
Lot 4, Block 2, Herman Baudler Addition
S. ½ Lot 3 & N. 15.6’ Lot 4, Block 2, Berry Addition
Lots 1 & 4 & the S. 2.5’ of Lot 5, Block 7, Bolcolms Addition
Sub. Div. 1 of Lot 3, Block 17, Boloms Addition
Lot 12, Block 1, Browns Addition
Lot 2 Exc. W. 45’ & Lot 3, Block 15, Browns Addition
W. 80’ Lot 1, Block 4, Crane 1st Addition
Lot 7, Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition
Lot 10 , Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition
N. 150’ Out Lot 64, Decker Acres Addition
Out Lot 124 Exc. N ½, Decker Acres Addition
Out Lot 173 Exc. S. ½, Decker Acres Addition
Out Lot 195 Exc. N. 33’ & S. 150’, , Decker Acres Addition
Lots 9 & 10, Block 8, Elmhurst Addition
Lot 4, Block 3, Goebel Addition
Lot 22, Block 1, Gregg Johnson Addition
Lot 16, Block 7, Kenwood Park Addition
Lot 12, Block 8, Kenwood Park Addition
Lot 9, Block 12, Kenwood Park Addition
Lot 5, Block 1, Lake Park Addition
Lot 4, Block 6, Lake Park Addition
E. 54.2’ W. 109.2’, Block 11, Lake Park Addition
Lot 13, Block 3, Lewis Park Addition
N. ½ Lots 1 & 2, Block 5, Morgans Addition
Lot 8 & N. 2’ E. 62’ Lot 7, Block 1, Old Oaks 1st Addition
Lots 13, 16, 17, 20 & 21, Block 1, Parker & Brown Addition
Lot 26, Block 4, Pinecrest Addition
Lot 6, Block 1, Plunkett Addition
S. ½ Lot 1, Block 4, Railroad Addition
Lot 8 Exc. N. 70’, Block 9, Railroad Addition
Lots 14 & 15 Exc. Tri to City, Block 16, Railroad Addition
Lot 9, Block 27, Railroad Addition
E. 68’ Lot 5, Block 4, Yates & Lewis Addition
Out Lot 23 Exc W. 5’, Section 3-102-18
E. 50’ W 150’ Out Lot 2, Section 35-103-18
2.9 Ac. N.E. ¼ S.W. ¼ N.W. OF I-90, Section 5-102-18
The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Recorder’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.
The total cost of abating these nuisances are $8,523.75.
/s/ Ann M. Kasel
City Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Sept. 16, 2023
