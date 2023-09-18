GRASS REMOVAL Published 8:57 am Monday, September 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,

2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for the abatement of grass and weeds in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such nuisance abatements are the property abutting such nuisances. Listed below are the property descriptions and cost of removing such nuisances.

2023 Grass and Weed Removal Assessments

Lot 9, Block 2, Baudler East View Addition

Lot 4, Block 2, Herman Baudler Addition

S. ½ Lot 3 & N. 15.6’ Lot 4, Block 2, Berry Addition

Lots 1 & 4 & the S. 2.5’ of Lot 5, Block 7, Bolcolms Addition

Sub. Div. 1 of Lot 3, Block 17, Boloms Addition

Lot 12, Block 1, Browns Addition

Lot 2 Exc. W. 45’ & Lot 3, Block 15, Browns Addition

W. 80’ Lot 1, Block 4, Crane 1st Addition

Lot 7, Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition

Lot 10 , Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition

N. 150’ Out Lot 64, Decker Acres Addition

Out Lot 124 Exc. N ½, Decker Acres Addition

Out Lot 173 Exc. S. ½, Decker Acres Addition

Out Lot 195 Exc. N. 33’ & S. 150’, , Decker Acres Addition

Lots 9 & 10, Block 8, Elmhurst Addition

Lot 4, Block 3, Goebel Addition

Lot 22, Block 1, Gregg Johnson Addition

Lot 16, Block 7, Kenwood Park Addition

Lot 12, Block 8, Kenwood Park Addition

Lot 9, Block 12, Kenwood Park Addition

Lot 5, Block 1, Lake Park Addition

Lot 4, Block 6, Lake Park Addition

E. 54.2’ W. 109.2’, Block 11, Lake Park Addition

Lot 13, Block 3, Lewis Park Addition

N. ½ Lots 1 & 2, Block 5, Morgans Addition

Lot 8 & N. 2’ E. 62’ Lot 7, Block 1, Old Oaks 1st Addition

Lots 13, 16, 17, 20 & 21, Block 1, Parker & Brown Addition

Lot 26, Block 4, Pinecrest Addition

Lot 6, Block 1, Plunkett Addition

S. ½ Lot 1, Block 4, Railroad Addition

Lot 8 Exc. N. 70’, Block 9, Railroad Addition

Lots 14 & 15 Exc. Tri to City, Block 16, Railroad Addition

Lot 9, Block 27, Railroad Addition

E. 68’ Lot 5, Block 4, Yates & Lewis Addition

Out Lot 23 Exc W. 5’, Section 3-102-18

E. 50’ W 150’ Out Lot 2, Section 35-103-18

2.9 Ac. N.E. ¼ S.W. ¼ N.W. OF I-90, Section 5-102-18

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Recorder’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

The total cost of abating these nuisances are $8,523.75.

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

GRASS REMOVAL