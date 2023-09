Grand Meadow wins one in Waterville Tournament Published 11:26 am Monday, September 11, 2023

The Grand Meadow volleyball team went 1-3 at the Waterville Tournament on Saturday.

The Superlarks lost to New Ulm Cathedral 25-14, 25-23, they lost to Nova Classical Academy 25-15, 25-19, they beat St. Clair 25-15, 25-21 and they fell to Minnesota Valley Lutheran 25-15, 25-19.