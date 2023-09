Grand Meadow handles Houston in three Published 9:19 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Grand Meadow volleyball team beat Houston 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 in GM Thursday.

Hallie Hendrickson had 29 set assists for the Superlarks (9-7 overall) and Lauren Queensland had 10 kills.

GM stats: Hallie Hendrickson 29 assists, 3 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; Grace Soltau 1 dig; Lauren Queensland 10 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Rylee Schaufler 2 kills, 4 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 5 aces; Haylie Paul 10 kills, 4 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Kendall Jack 2 digs; Lexy Foster 8 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Gracie Foster 3 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace