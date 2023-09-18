GARBAGE REMOVAL Published 8:56 am Monday, September 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,

2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for the abatement of garbage and debris in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such nuisance abatements are the property from which such nuisance has been removed. Listed below are the property descriptions and cost of removing such nuisances.

2023 Garbage, Junk and Debris Removal Assessments

Lot 7, Block 12, Bolcoms Addition

Lot 10, Block 12, Bolcoms Addition

Lot 4, Block 3, Goebel Addition

W. 27’ Lot 5, Block 6, Goebel Addition

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Recorder’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

The total cost of abating these nuisances are $1,497.86.

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 16, 2023

