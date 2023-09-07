After a brief illness, Florence Ohm of Cocolalla, Idaho entered into eternal life on August 28, 2023. Florence, born in February of 1935 in Lansing Township, Minnesota, was the tenth child born to C.H. and Marcella Keller. She graduated from Kasson High School in 1953, and married Orris Ohm later that same year. She was the mother of four children, grandmother of sixteen, and great-grandmother of twenty-five.

Florence had many jobs over the course of her lifetime, most recently working as a CNA both in Austin and Blooming Prairie. She attended Cornerstone Assembly of God Church for many years, and missed all of her friends there after she relocated to Idaho in 2018.

Florence became a Christian in her late twenties, and raised her children according to Joshua 24:15,”…but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Robert Ohm, and all of her siblings.

Survivors include: sons Brian Ohm and Scott (Kris) Ohm; daughter Jane (Steve) Sauter; all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service held at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin on Friday, Oct.6 at 1:00pm.