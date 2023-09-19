First ever Walk for Recovery event this Friday night Published 6:11 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The first ever Walk for Recovery walk/event will be held this Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Mill Pond-Horace Park.

The event is being held to celebrate recovery and spread awareness of addiction. Recover and community resources, Narcan information, food and drinks, face painting, bean bags speakers and music by Christian Buttshaw will be part of the event.

The night is hosted by Mower County Opioid Committee and Recovery is Happening.