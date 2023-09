Falcons rally past Packers in Faribault Published 9:57 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

The Austin football team had some late chances, but it lost to Faribault (3-2 overall) 28-21 in Faribault Friday night.

The Packers (1-4 overall) had two possessions end in Faribault territory in the final five minutes of the game.

Austin had led 21-6 at the half as Garlo Gee had a 10-yard TD run and Dakota Retterath hit Isaiah Conway on scoring throws of five- and 13-yards.