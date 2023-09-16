Evie Mohrfeld: We are back from the trip of a lifetime Published 7:54 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Evie’s Travel recently returned from a trip of a lifetime for many: Paris, France.

Our group of 54 travelers spent two days in Paris enjoying the history, beautiful churches, shopping and of course, the iconic Eiffel Tower. After two very busy days exploring Paris, we set sail on a seven-night riverboat cruise on the Seine River.

We traveled north, making stops each day in beautiful small towns such as Rouen, Hon fleur, and Vernon. A few afternoons found many of our travelers on the ship’s top deck to enjoy the sunshine and 360-degree view of the beautiful landscape as we continued to sail. A highlight for many was our day-long tour of the D-Day landing sites including Omaha and Utah beaches, their museums, and the Normandy American Cemetery. An emotional day for many.

Claude Monet’s Garden in Giverny was another favorite stop. The beautiful gardens and water lily pond were the inspiration for many of Monet’s paintings. At the end of each busy day, we were treated to a wonderful dinner, excellent service and entertainment. Overall, a wonderful trip with many new friendships made.

As our busy summer travel schedule is now behind us, we are looking forward to some fall trips in beautiful Minnesota.

Sept. 24: We will be departing at 8:30 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot for our destination of Stillwater. We begin our day with a narrated trolley tour, followed by a river cruise on the St. Croix. Dixieland musicians will greet us as we board our Padelford Riverboat and will continue to entertain us as we enjoy fall colors on this special luncheon tour. The fee for this trip is now due and we have space for a few more. If interested, please contact us soon, 507-438-3946.

Oct. 18: We are making a return trip to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre for “Jersey Boys.” This true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons has been a big hit with sell-out shows. Wait list only. Departs at 9 a.m.

Nov. 1-4: Branson, Missouri. We are excited to include the always popular Oak Ridge Boys. Five shows in all. Call for a complete schedule.

Nov. 16: “Million Dollar Quartet.” Based on a true story and features the music of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash. Includes lunch at the Old Log Theatre.

Dec. 6: Church Basement Ladies with their new holiday show at the Ames Theatre in Burnsville called “I’m Dreaming of a Looney Christmas.” Lunch included.