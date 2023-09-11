EST/WEHNER, L.
Published 3:08 pm Monday, September 11, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
Estate of Linda Lee
Wehner a/k/a Linda L.
Wehner, Decedent
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 50-PR-23-1579
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 201 2nd Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, February 5, 1993, and codicil(s) to the will dated December 5, 2012, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Gregory M. Wehner, whose address is 704 4th Avenue NW, Austin, MN 55912 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the amended petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 09/01/2023
BY THE COURT
Natalie S. Martinez
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
David L. Forman
Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP
108 North Main Street
Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 206039
Telephone: (507) 433-2393
FAX: (507) 433-9530
Email: dforman@baudlerlaw.com
Email newsletter signup
Austin Daily Herald:
Sep. 9 and 16, 2023
EST/WEHNER, L.