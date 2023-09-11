EST/WEHNER, L. Published 3:08 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

Estate of Linda Lee

Wehner a/k/a Linda L.

Wehner, Decedent

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-1579

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 201 2nd Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, February 5, 1993, and codicil(s) to the will dated December 5, 2012, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Gregory M. Wehner, whose address is 704 4th Avenue NW, Austin, MN 55912 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the amended petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 09/01/2023

BY THE COURT

Natalie S. Martinez

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

David L. Forman

Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP

108 North Main Street

Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 206039

Telephone: (507) 433-2393

FAX: (507) 433-9530

Email: dforman@baudlerlaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Sep. 9 and 16, 2023

EST/WEHNER, L.