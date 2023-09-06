EST/PETERSON, D. Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

County of Mower

Third Judicial District

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.:

50-PR-23-1636

Estate of: Daylen Craig Peterson, a/k/a Daylen C. Peterson, a/k/a Daylen Peterson, Decedent

Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (INTESTATE)

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kara Kytle, whose address is 252 1st Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95062 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal

representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 28 days for the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: August 29, 2023

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for: Personal Representative

Name: Emily G. Toland

Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

Street: 300 First Street NW

City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 0401387

Telephone: 507-433-7394

FAX: 507-433-8890

Email: etoland@adamsrizzisween.com

