EST/HATLE, D. Published 10:40 am Friday, September 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

50-PR-23-1628

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-1655

Estate of David C. Hatle,

Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on October 23, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201-2nd Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom.

There will be no in person appearances.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Dated: __

(COURT SEAL)

BY THE COURT

/s/Natalie S. Martinez

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Marty G. Helle

Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP

807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, Minnesota 55912

Attorney License No. 0307476

Telephone: (507) 433-3483

FAX: (507) 433-7889

Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 20 and 27, 2023

EST/HATLE, D.