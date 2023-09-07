Drought conditions in Mower, Freeborn worsen Published 10:50 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Portions of Mower and Freeborn counties are now in exceptional drought conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s most recent update.

This most recent development comes as most of southeastern Minnesota has been placed into extreme drought conditions. On top of that there isn’t one part of the state that’s not abnormally dry or worse.

According to measurements taken at Austin’s wastewater treatment plant, only 18.67 inches of precipitation has fallen this year, nearly 10 inches below the normal of 27.75 inches.

The area will remain dry the rest of this week until Saturday night when there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A lower chance of rain continues through Sunday.