Donna M. Barnett, 94

Donna M. Barnett, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at South Grove Lodge in Austin, Minnesota. Donna was born to Fred and Ethel (Lehman) Godfredson in Albert Lea, Minnesota, on January 21, 1929. She was the second oldest of four children. On April 10, 1948, Donna married Lloyd “Red” Barnett and their union was blessed with three daughters, Sandra, Nancy, and Kathy. She was a woman of many talents and interests, finding joy in crafting, baking, cooking, and sharing her delicious meals with loved ones. Donna had a passion for the outdoors, often spending her time fishing, and camping at Red Indian for 50 years. She loved to gather with friends, playing cards, and creating lasting memories during their camping adventures. Above all, Donna valued time spent with her loved ones. She was involved with Girl Scouts and dedicated herself to her church, where she served on the kitchen committee and in Circle. One of Donna’s greatest pleasures in life was taking daily walks, covering an impressive 3 to 4 miles each day until she moved to South Grove Lodge. While living at South Grove Lodge, everyone called her grandma because she had a big infectious smile for everyone. Donna was involved in many activities at the Lodge including bingo, trips to the Nature Center, art projects, and music programs. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care that Donna received while she was at South Grove Lodge and Moments Hospice.

She is survived by her three daughters, Sandra (Tom) Branden of Austin, Minnesota, Nancy (Terry) Rohne of Austin, Minnesota, Kathy Slowter of Minnetonka, Minnesota, grandchildren, Chris (Shana) Branden, Heather (Schannan) Nelson, Melissa (Andy) Retterath, Brent (Sarah) Rohne, Nick (Tiff) Rohne, Angie (Steve) Falck, Jessie (Brian) Mazur, and Sarah Slowter, 20 great grandchildren and one on the way; two great-great grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ethel Godfredson; husband, Lloyd; infant daughter; infant great granddaughter; brother, Russell Godfredson; sisters, Lonnie Tait and MaryLou Kelly; son-in-law, William Slowter.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:30 on Saturday, September 9, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. There will be a service at South Grove Lodge on Monday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.