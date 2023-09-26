Documentary featuring SMART nominated for Upper Midwest Emmy Awards Published 5:36 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

A documentary series that featured SMART Bus Transit in one of its episodes, has been nominated for Upper Midwest Emmy Awards.

The COVID Confessions received six total nominations, which included the episode titled Public Transit Workers Share Their Experiences During the Pandemic: COVID Confessions in the Politics/jGovernment-Short Form Content category. COVID Confessions was also nominated in the Community Service category.

The Upper Midwest Emmy Awards Gala will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Radisson Blue Hotel located at the Mall of America.