Documentary featuring SMART nominated for Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

Published 5:36 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Daily Herald

From left: Kirk Kuchera, Chris Thompson, Kevin Hemann and Julio Zavala Lopez. Photo provided

A documentary series that featured SMART Bus Transit in one of its episodes, has been nominated for Upper Midwest Emmy Awards.

The COVID Confessions received six total nominations, which included the episode titled Public Transit Workers Share Their Experiences During the Pandemic: COVID Confessions in the Politics/jGovernment-Short Form Content category. COVID Confessions was also nominated in the Community Service category.

The Upper Midwest Emmy Awards Gala will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Radisson Blue Hotel located at the Mall of America.

Email newsletter signup

More Business

The makers of the SPAM launch sweepstakes to celebrate the first day of fall

Hormel Foods releases 17th annual Global Impact Report

Hormel receives EPA Green Power Leadership and CRS Market Development Awards

In Your Community: Cedars hosts Business After Hours

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections