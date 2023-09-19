Diedre Dreyer

Diedre Renae Dreyer of Brownsdale passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on September 17, 2023.

Diedre was born on October 23, 1947 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She was a twin and the third child of Warren and Betty Olsen. She was blessed with a forever friend in her twin brother Kirk. She and her family moved to Mona, Iowa where she graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1965. She was residing in Austin, Minnesota when she met her husband, David. They were joined in marriage at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota on December 8, 1973. David and Diedre were married for almost fifty years. Diedre worked a series of jobs through the years; she loved her position at Ankeny’s gas station because she loved to visit with customers. She retired from Rochester Medical Supply in 2004. In her retirement, she enjoyed taking trips with her husband and friends. They spent time in Branson, Nashville, Memphis, and New Mexico. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Dee was a long-standing member of Mona Lutheran Church in Iowa; she was on the council and loved spending time with the women of the church.

Diedre was a mother of four children and was very well loved by two of them. Her son Tony’s house in Hayfield was a favorite place to visit. Her daughter Tammy Hass shared photos and updates that she cherished.

Email newsletter signup

She was a lover of games, was a talented card player, and regularly bested David at cribbage. She loved Scrabble, puzzles, and playing Words with Friends. She and David enjoyed camping with family and friends. She will be remembered for her deep love of her family especially her grandkids (whom she loved to spoil). She was a great friend, easy to talk to and was always available for coffee and visiting.

She was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Betty Olsen, sister Sharon Delaney, mother-in-law Dorothy Dreyer, father-in-law Herb Dreyer, brothers-in-law Denny, Donnie, and Dean Dreyer.

Diedre is survived by husband, David of Brownsdale; son, Tony Dreyer (Jenny) of Hayfield, and their children Edward, Jackson, and Maggie; step-grandchildren Michael, Bleys (Ruth), and Matthew; daughter, Tammy (Tom) Hass of Madison South Dakota, and their children Mariah, Rachel, and Renae; great grandchildren, Benjamin, Bradley, Kinley, Leon, Spencer, and Amelia; her brother, Kirk (Mary) Olsen of Austin, David (Barb) Olsen of Austin; brother-in-law, Dwight (Val) Dreyer of Leroy; sister-in-law, Shirley Dreyer and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 24th from 2-5pm at the home of her son Tony Dreyer located at 17120 740th St Hayfield, MN 55940. All are welcome to attend.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.