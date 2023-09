Derrick P. Underdahl, 61 of Door County, WI, passed away unexpectedly on September 20, 2023.

Derrick is survived by his wife, Sarah; daughters, Anna and Joy; and sister, Dori (Fiance Mark). He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Underdahl and Judith Giesler and his sister, Kelly.

A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services, East Town, is assisting the family.