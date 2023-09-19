David Robert Roberts, 59

David Robert Roberts, age 59, of Westfield, Massachusetts, formerly of Elkton, Minnesota, passed away on August 30th, 2023.

David was a 1982 graduate of Southland High School. He was a licensed pilot and in his spare time enjoyed tinkering with and working on airplanes. David worked for Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. for more than 20 plus years in its customer service division. He flew around the world fixing customers’ planes. He retired in 2021.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Roberts; grandparents, Dorothy and Everett Roberts, Lucille and Frank Fowler; and aunt, Wilma Roberts.

David is survived by his father, Robert Roberts of West Des Moines, IA; sisters, Jane Roberts of Memphis, TN, Sara (Brad) Kluck of Rochester, MN, and Nancy Roberts of Austin, MN; nephews, Jason Kluck and Thomas (Andrea) Kluck; great nephew Bennett Kluck; uncle, John (Lois) Fowler; and cousin, Julie Fowler.

A private family interment will be held at a later date. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.