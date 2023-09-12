David C. Nelson, 62

David C. Nelson of Brownsdale, Minnesota, passed away on September 6, 2023, at the age of 62.

Dave will be remembered for his generous heart, hard work ethic, quick wit, commitment to his family, and his ability to find a good deal.

Preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Darlene Nelson, brother Michael Nelson, father- in-law Berdell Miller, and son-in-law Joe Radermacher.

Survived by his wife Sheri; children Ryan (Brianna) Kuster, Kyle (Lezli) Kuster, and Brooke (Dylan) Radermacher; grandchildren Henrik, Nola, Emma, Tristan, Camille, and Zoey; siblings Gloria (Merlin) Christensen, Dan Nelson, and Deanna Nelson; goddaughter Brittany (Brian) Tichauer; many other loving family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at his home on Saturday, September 23 from 2-5pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.