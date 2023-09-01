Darvin B. Anderson, 78

Darvin Anderson, age 78, formerly of Austin, died peacefully at Village Shores Senior Community in Richfield, Minnesota, on Friday, September 1, 2023. As he often recounted the story, Darvin was born on the dining room table in Lyle, MN, in October 1944. Two months premature, he earned the lifelong nickname “Tiny,” which became ironic as he grew to a 6-foot-2 stature. He was a member of the 1961-62 Lyle High School basketball team that went 17-1 and made its first ever appearance in the state tournament. After graduating in 1962, Darvin served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Augsburg, Germany. Upon returning to Minnesota, he met the love of his life, Carol Madson, on a blind date.

Darvin and Carol were married three years later, in March 1968, and lived most of their lives in Austin. They both worked for Hormel and were active members of St. Olaf Lutheran Church. In April 1974 they adopted their only child, Scott.

After retiring from Hormel in the 1990s, Darvin enjoyed woodworking, watching the Minnesota Vikings, meeting up with his brothers and friends for coffee, traveling the country with Carol, and spending lots of time with their grandkids. He loved to collect gadgets, and always enjoyed demonstrating his latest acquisitions. Everywhere he went, Darvin charmed friends and strangers alike with his gentle demeanor and sense of humor.

Darvin was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; parents, Darrell and Elnora (Rud) Anderson of Austin; twin sister, Darlene; brother, Del of Stewartville; and sister, Judy Mathison of Madison, WI. He is survived by his brothers, Jerry of Maple Grove, MN and Marley of Austin; son, Scott and daughter-in-law, Sara Puotinen of Minneapolis; and grandchildren, Fletcher and Rosie.

A private memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.