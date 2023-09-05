Cotter farm hosting soil, hemp event this weekend Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The public is invited to two free events being held at the Tom Cotter farm this Friday and Saturday, and being led by the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition.

The event Friday, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will focus on soil health and will touch on subjects like assessing soil health, utilizing the Haney test, keeping cover crops simple, setting equipment up for soil health and moisture infiltration research.

Featured speakers will include David Kleinschmidt, Liz Haney, Cotter, Scott Lightly, Tom Finnegan and the Sand County Foundation.

Register at bit.ly/477k61X or call Tim Ruzek at 1-612-600-4872.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s event will be a Hemp & Food Health Field Day and will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This third annual event includes the following:

• Food, Farming and You

• Gut Health

• Group Walk in the Hemp Field

• Food, Hemp & Water

• How Hemp Helped Me

• Hemp Beer Social.

Register at bit.ly/3Q80mp4 or again, call Ruzek. Walk-ins are welcome, but RSVP is encouraged for a meal count.

Cotter’s farm is located at 50203 205th Street, Austin.