Convictions: Sept. 18-25 Published 5:40 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

— Janessa Leigh Geier, 36, Byron, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II Drugs. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 158 days in jail. She was given credit for 22 days served.

— Allison Mae Hoban, 25, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to to do so could result in 177 days in jail. She was given credit for three days served.

— Oman Omod Oman, 24, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Email newsletter signup

— Mohamed Ali Musse, 42, Rochester, was sentenced to 12 months supervised probation and fined $600 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions.

— Malina Camille Robbins, 42, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor wrongfully obtaining assistance. She must follow conditions and pay $5,868 in restitution.