Convictions: Sept. 11-18 Published 5:21 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

— Clever P Andon, 36, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— David Alton Lee Clinkenbeard, 37, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud-use-no consent. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Christopher Lee Frazer, 30, Riceville, Iowa, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $100 for gross misdemeanor damage to property-third degree-reduce value $501-$1,000. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 156 days in jail. He was given credit for 24 days served.

— Denroy Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in jail.

— Anthony Michael Robert Johnson, 29, LeRoy, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for gross misdemeanor violate order for protection. He was given credit for 126 days served. He was also sentenced to 23 months in prison for felony violate no contact order within 10 years of the first or two or more convictions. He was also sentenced to 26 months in prison for felony violate no contact order-within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. Sentences are to run concurrently.