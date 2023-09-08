Convictions: Aug. 28-Sept. 4 Published 5:37 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

— Vincent Vaughn Askelson, 32, Austin, was sentenced to 15 months and 15 months in prison on two counts of felony possessing pornographic work involving minors. Sentences are to run consecutively.

— Hunter James Carlson, 24, Waldorf, was sentenced to four years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony possession/sale of stolen/counterfeit check. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 17 months in prison. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $50 for gross misdemeanor false name to peace officer. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 291 days in jail. He was given credit for 73 days served.

— Ryan Steven Corey, 43, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 361 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Tyler Klark Franks, 46, Austin, was sentenced to four years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony second degree burglary-dwelling. He must follow several conditions.

— Shanika Louise Harrington, 28, LeRoy, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony check forgery-offer/possess with intent to defraud. He must follow several conditions and pay $2,209.72 in restitution.

— Terry Izeal Heggs, 40, Austin, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for felony predatory offender failure to register-subsequent and 364 days in jail for gross misdemeanor violation of domestic abuse no contact order. He was given credit for 153 days served.

— Phillip Kaster Ingvaldson, 23, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $1,000 for felony fifth degree drugs-possession with intent to sell marijuana. He must follow several conditions.

—Rachel Marie Kruger, 41, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 360 days in jail. He was given credit for four days served.

— Aaron Matthew Rieker, 39, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Jose Luis Rodriguez, 27, St. Cloud, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for felony dissemination of child pornography-minor under age 13. He was also sentenced to 65 months in prison for felony dissemination of child pornography-minor under age 13. Sentences are to run concurrently.

— Ivan Rodriguez, 30, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Nathaniel Dewitt Bailey, 42, Austin, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $50 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol and aggravating factor. He was given credit for 135 days served.

— Joel Kennth Bearfield, 37, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony second degree drugs-possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 65 months in prison. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 364 days in jail.

— Eric William Jensen, 42, Mason City, Iowa, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $100 for felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison.

— Nikki Sherri Ann Pettitt, 31, Spring Valley, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Jessica Yasmine Quetzecua, 30, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Bradley Eugene Ray Stransbury, 21, Algona, Iowa, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle. He must follow severald conditions.