Church holding benefit on Oct. 21 for Lansing man severely injured in crash Published 7:35 am Friday, September 29, 2023

An area church is stepping up for the family of a man currently in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash involving two semis in south central Minnesota earlier this month.

St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, located in rural Mower County, will be holding its Bratwurst Supper on Oct. 21, with all proceeds benefiting Cody Crowley, who lives near Lansing.

Crowley was severely injured in a two-semi crash outside of Darfur, Minnesota on Sept. 20.

The meal, which will include bratwurst, sauerkraut, baked potato, kniffles desserts, green beans, beverage and all the fixings, will be held in three sittings: 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. with carry out available.

Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for ages 6-12 and five and under eat free. Tickets and carry-outs are pre-sale tickets only and the deadline to buy is Oct. 12. For tickets or more information, email stmichaelschurchmn@gmail.com or call LaVonne Husemoller at 1-507-440-7113.

Direct donations may also be made with Husemoller, Crowley’s aunt.

There will also be raffle tickets for gift baskets sold at the supper. The church is located at 30450 570th Avenue.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Crowley, 32, suffered life-threatening injuries when the 1998 Kenworth he was driving collided with another truck driven by 31-year-old Dylan Robert Maas, of Sleepy Eye at around 8:23 a.m. on Sept. 20.

According to the report, Maas, who was killed in the crash, was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 in Watonwan County when he collided with Crowley’s vehicle, which was traveling southbound on County Road 5 at the intersection just east of the small town of Darfur.

Crowley was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to a GoFundMe page set up earlier this week for him, Crowley has suffered severe burns to 60% of his body and is in a medically induced coma.