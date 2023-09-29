Cheryl M. Plotts, 78

Cheryl Plotts, age 78, of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away, Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus. She attended Lake Mills High School and went on to college at Mankato State University. Shortly thereafter she was united in marriage to Robert Chose. To this union, two children were born, Annette and Ryan. They later divorced. She married Al Plotts in 1976 and to this union had her other son, Dana. She loved cooking, especially for family and friends. She never liked anyone else’s potato salad in particular. She would always tell anyone who would try to copy her recipe that they have to use miracle whip, and it can’t be anything else or it will be ruined. The grandkids were always so excited when she would make her cucumber salad. She would also make her famous lump milk that was always a fan favorite. She would always be happy to cook for everyone in the family during the holidays, and all the grandchildren loved when grandma was cooking. Cheryl shared her food with the community while running their restaurant, the Copper Kettle, for five years. Following that, she started working at Nelson’s Texaco for a number of years. She later began working at Caseys in Austin where she remained until her retirement. Cheryl was a wonderful woman, daughter, mother, and grandmother. She would always put her kids before anyone or anything else. She would ensure that they always had what they needed and that they knew she loved all of them no matter what. She was an amazing grandmother and made sure all of them felt her love and made sure they knew she would do anything for them. She could talk to anyone that she came across and was never afraid to ask anything that came to her mind. Cheryl was an amazing person and will be deeply missed.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Al Plotts; her sons, Ryan Chose and Dana Plotts; family friend, Bryson Fontaine; and step-daughters, Barb White and Sue Meineke (Joe); grandchildren, Abbi Chose, Lukes Klabunde (Karissa Dolan), Hope Ricke (Devan Steele), Seth Ricke (Emilee Lau), and Hannah Anderson; great grandchildren, Jordan Loring, Elijah, Nova and Lylah Klabunde, Colter Steele; and her brother, Steve Steele (Sue). Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Chet and Vi Steele, and daughter, Annette Capaul.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Woodbury Cemetery, Lyle, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.