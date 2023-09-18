Chateau hosts fifth night of racing as season winds down Published 10:05 am Monday, September 18, 2023

By Myron Grage

Six classes of cars once again took to The track at Chateau Speedway in Lansing for the fifth time in this abbreviated season which didn’t get underway until mid August.

Jayden Larson of Mankato won a caution filled Double M Transport USRA B Mod feature in his first visit to the track this season. He also claimed a heat win on the night giving him a sweep for the evening. Kevin Johnson of Adams, who also scored a heat win, came home in second.

Things got wild in the Hanson Tire WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature event. Josh Mattick of Rose Creek took the early lead and was into lapped traffic in just five laps. The top three cars, Mattick, Christopher Deno of Kasson and Kobie Kath of Owatonna came into a group of about four cars at the back of the field and the chaos lead to Mattick getting his nose stuffed in the wall, Deno made it into the infield, Kath got torn up and amongst the lapped cars Greg Nelson of Hayfield ended up on his roof. When it was sorted out Mattick and Deno were able to continue but Kath could not. Josh went on to score the win over Christopher for his first feature win of the year and a sweep as well as he also had a heat win. The other heat winner was Jeremy Misgen of New Richland.

The final night of regular race action will be Friday Night with the “Stock Car Shootout” with the $1,000 to win prize out there for what should be a great field of cars for the night.

Double M Transport USRA B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Jayden Larson; 2. Kevin Johnson; 3. Zach Elward; 4. Jayden Oskerson; 5. Lilli Reps

Manke’s Outdoor Equipment Hornets

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. Mike Chadderdon; 2. Tanner Chadderdon; 3. Daniel Knish; 4. Bo Noble; 5. Logan Zimmer

Skjeveland Enterprises USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Daniel Eckblad; 2. Chris Toot; 3. Greg Jensen; 4. Andrew Eischens; 5. Jason Newkirk

French’s Repair USRA A Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Kylie Kath; 2. Ryan Wetzstein; 3. Matt Madsen; 4. Steve Wetzstein; 5. Lee Beemer

Hansen Tire Wissota Midwest Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Josh Mattick; 2. Christopher Deno; 3. Brandon Underdahl; 4. Joe Frahm; 5. Jeremy Misgen

Power 96 USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Jack Maas[2]; 2. 17P-Jack Paulson[5]; 3. 26-Brady Krohnberg[9]; 4. 17W-Michael Wick[1]; 5. 44-Matthew Brooks