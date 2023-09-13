Change Makers: Hormel honors second cohort of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes Published 3:40 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

1 of 3

In a world where people and companies are trying to answer the complex question of food insecurity, it might just come down to our youth.

During a ceremony on Wednesday morning at Hormel Foods World Headquarters, 10 youths were honored by the company for their innovative and inspiring work to strengthen our food systems.

Hormel’s 10 Under 20 Food Heroes is the second class to be honored. Not only were they recognized, but they also had the opportunity to connect and learn from Hormel leaders and discuss opportunities to further scale the impact of their respective projects.

As part of the recognition, the 10 honored received a grant for $2,500 to help foster their continued work.

“It’s so inspiring. Being a food company, we have a role in helping solve food insecurity and we’re starting to see that with the Austin project,” said Jeff Baker, group vice president of Retail Marketing — Value-Added Meats. “But watch what these kids are doing, where they are taking their own resources, their own time, then inspiring other people to do it as well. We owe them some kind of resource, some kind of benefit. Help encourage them.”

Ages of those honored ranged from 17 to nine, however, for many the start came much earlier and often rose from the simple question of what they could do to impart change.

That’s how it was for 13-year-old Ethan Hill, of Alabama, who started Ethan’s Heart-Bags4Blessings using $100 of his Christmas money to help the homeless.

“I was seven at the time and I really thought about it,” he said. “I’m living in a nice house with my family. Why isn’t he? I knew that wasn’t right.”

For some of the 10, ideas spawned broader campaigns that not only included food, but those environments that support food development.

Sixteen-year-old Michelle Song, of North Carolina, created the Community for Environmental Sustainability in 2021, which focuses on nutritional education, reducing hunger and raising awareness about bees and other pollinators. She urged people to take a more expansive view of the world of food.

“Take the time to research and respect the environment,” she said. “What you’re doing is helping so many other factors in our world.”

Baker said that the 10 recognized Wednesday are prime examples of individuals making the world a better place.

“If you’re willing to help them, they are willing to give back,” Baker said.

During the same ceremony, three members of the first class of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes were also recognized for their continued work. They included:

Grace Callwood — We Cancerve Movement, Inc.

Jahkil Jackson — Project I Am

Lucas Hobbs — Chef Lucas Food.

Each one of them were also granted an additional $2,500 for their continued efforts. Baker added that it was just as important to recognize their work because it helps foster the overall movement.

“I think it’s incredibly important,” he said. “We’ve watched these young people, who are now ambassadors and part of that inaugural class, and we watch them continue to do amazing things. We want to encourage them as well.”

There is also growth on the horizon as three 10 Under 20 Food Heroes — Rising Stars were named as well as the 2023 Honoree Ambassador, The Farmlink Project.

The 2023 class of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes honorees is comprised of:

Shrusti Amula, 16, Maryland

Shrusti Armula founded the Rise N Shine Foundation after identifying food waste as a contributor to global warming and climate change. Currently, the organization runs composting programs in eight schools and has donated over 150,000 meals to those in need, with an additional 200,000 pounds of food waste diverted from landfills as a result of the organization’s efforts.

Cavanaugh Bell, 9, Maryland

Cavanaugh Bell, created Cool & Dope , a nonprofit organization that aims to end bullying, spread positivity and do good. So far, his organization has helped over 10,000 people with food and critical medical supplies.

William Cabaniss, 17, Tennessee

William Cabaniss founded Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow to support the increased demand at food banks in his community. He started making and selling his own vanilla extract, donating the proceeds to Second Harvest Food Bank to fight hunger in East Tennessee and has donated over $200,000, which has provided more than 601,215 meals to local residents.

Claire Chi, 17, Pennsylvania

Claire Chi founded Dancing Against Hunger in 2022 to fight food insecurity in schools by providing youth with accessible dance education and opportunities for social empowerment. The organization has already amassed over 900 participants and collected more than 2,300 donations for local food banks, distributing directly to schools and low-income families.

Mari Copeny, 16, Michigan

Through her Flint Kids project, Mari Copeny has raised over $600,000 to support children in Flint, including distributing 17,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Ethan Hill, 13, Alabama

Ethan Hill founded Ethan’s Heart-Bags4Blessings in 2016. He used $100 of his Christmas money to purchase essential survival items, distributing them in multipurpose five-gallon buckets to unhoused individuals living under a local freeway underpass. To date, he has distributed 3,900 care packages and survival kits.

Michael Platt, 17, Washington, D.C.

Michael Platt through his love of baking, Michael turned his passion into Michaels Desserts. For every cupcake Michael sells, he donates one to someone who can’t afford a treat. Since beginning his business, he has helped thousands of people and continues to speak up about food insecurity.

Michelle Song, 16, North Carolina

Michelle Song founded the Community for Environmental Sustainability in 2021, focusing on nutrition education, reducing hunger and raising awareness about bees and pollinators. She maintains a community garden and orchard, runs a nutrition education program and distributes fresh food to those in need.

Khloe Thompson, 15, Illinois

Since founding Khloe Kares Project at age 8, Khloe Thompson’s mission has been to make the world a better place by showing her neighbors, especially those in difficult situations, that they are loved. The organization focuses on spreading awareness and improving the lives of unhoused women by providing tools for a successful transition into stable housing.

Te’Lario Watkins II, 15, Ohio

Te’Lario Watkins II founded Tiger Mushroom Farms , which provides fresh shiitake and oyster mushrooms to his community through farmers markets. Watkins also started a garden in his yard and donates the produce to local food banks.

10 Under 20 Food Heroes — Rising Stars 2023

Emma Falkenmeyer, 17, New York

Emma Falkenmeyer established School Lunch Pals in 2023 to collect funds to eliminate student lunch debt at her high school, already raising over $9,000.

Zachary Gwiazda, 15, Maryland

Zachary Gwiazda is the chair of the board of advisers at We Cancerve , an antihunger advocacy group. For the past two years, he has played a significant role in providing over 5,600 brunch bags to school children experiencing food insecurity, demonstrating creativity, leadership and collaboration.

Skai Nzeuton, 16, New York

Skai Nzeuton started the Food Security Club at Stuyvesant High School, collecting 3,000 pounds of excess cafeteria meals to combat food insecurity and waste.

10 Under 20 Food Heroes — Honoree Ambassador 2023

The Farmlink Project