BUILDING VIOLATIONS Published 9:00 am Monday, September 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,

2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.

2023 Administrative Citations – Building Violations

Lot 4, Block 1, Baudler 1st Addition

Lot 5, Block 7, Browns Addition

Lot 2 Exc. W. 45’ & Lot 3, Block 15, Browns Addition

N. 150’ Out Lot 77, Decker Acres Addition

N. 33 ½’ S. 37 ½’ Lot 9, Block 3, Lake Park Addition

W. 125’ Lot 5, Block 4, Lake Park Addition

Lot 4, Block 10, Lake Park Addition

W. 54’ Lots 3, 4, & 5, Block 2, Parker & Brown Addition

Lot 18, Block 2, Parker & Brown Addition

Lots 12 & 13, Block 19, Railroad Addition

Lot 8, Block 1, Sterling 2nd Addition

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

The total cost of abating these nuisances are $4,450.00.

Email newsletter signup

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 16, 2023

BUILDING VIOLATIONS