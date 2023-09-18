BUILDING VIOLATIONS
Published 9:00 am Monday, September 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON ASSESSMENTS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,
2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.
2023 Administrative Citations – Building Violations
Lot 4, Block 1, Baudler 1st Addition
Lot 5, Block 7, Browns Addition
Lot 2 Exc. W. 45’ & Lot 3, Block 15, Browns Addition
N. 150’ Out Lot 77, Decker Acres Addition
N. 33 ½’ S. 37 ½’ Lot 9, Block 3, Lake Park Addition
W. 125’ Lot 5, Block 4, Lake Park Addition
Lot 4, Block 10, Lake Park Addition
W. 54’ Lots 3, 4, & 5, Block 2, Parker & Brown Addition
Lot 18, Block 2, Parker & Brown Addition
Lots 12 & 13, Block 19, Railroad Addition
Lot 8, Block 1, Sterling 2nd Addition
The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.
The total cost of abating these nuisances are $4,450.00.
/s/ Ann M. Kasel
City Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Sept. 16, 2023
BUILDING VIOLATIONS