Bruins win third game in a row in Blaine on Furseth’s late score Published 3:50 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Austin Bruins captured their third win in three days when they beat the New Jersey Titatns 4-3 on a late goal by Damon Furseth in the NAHL Showcase in Blaine Friday.

Furuseth found the net for the game-winner with just 49 seconds remaining in regulation after Arhip Sidarovich of New Jersey had tied the game at 3-3 just seven minutes later.

The Bruins fired off 43 shots in the win and Matthew Matthew MacArthur stopped 14 shots.

Email newsletter signup

SCORING SUMMARY

NJ 0 2 1 – 3

Austin 0 2 2 – 4

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Dylan Cook (Jack Bartfield, Damon Furuseth) 2:47

(NJ) Christian Wood (Dominik Bartecko, Ryan Novo) 4:29

(NJ) Dominik Bartecko (Simon Becar) 6:40

(A) Alex Laurenza (Ashton Bynum, Austin Salani) 11:29

Third period

(A) Dylan Cook, (Austin Salani, Adler Johnston) :47

(NJ) Arhip Sidarovich 12:47

(A) Damon Furuseth (Dylan Cook, Ocean Wallace) 19:11