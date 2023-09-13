Bruins score three in the third in season opening win Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The Austin Bruins opened hitter season with a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Rebels in Blaine Wednesday.

Gustav Noren, Austin Salani and Matys Brassard all scored in the third period to put the game away for Austin.

Matthew MacArthur had 15 saves in net for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Philadelphia 0 1 1 – 2

Austin 0 1 3 – 4

First period

No scoring

Second period

(P) Max Maruette (Shawn Ramsey) 8:44

(A) Alex Laurenza (Ashton Bynum, Isaak Brassard) 10:10

Third period

(A) Gustav Noren (Giuseppe Fiorillo, Ashoton Bynum) 0:42

(A) Austin Salani (Noren, Dylan Cook) 2:35

(A) Matys Brassard (Isaak Brassard, Alex Laurenza) 11:50

(P) Max Marquette (Evan Johnson) 12:32