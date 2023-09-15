Bruins hold off Oklahoma in a 3-2 win
Published 9:10 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023
The Austin Bruins scored a 3-2 win over the Oklahoma Warriors in a rematch of last year’s Robertson Cup Final on day two of the NAHL Showcase in Blaine Thursday.
Matys Brassard scored to put the Bruins up 2-1 in the second and his twin brother Isaak Brassard scored in the third to make it 3-1.
Trent Wiemken had 27 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 2 1 0 – 3
Oklahoma 1 0 1 – 2
First period
(A) Ocean Wallace (Damon Furuseth, Austin Salani) 3:08
(O) Cooper Boulanger 15:09
(A) Matys Brassard 16:37
Second period
(A) Isaak Brassard (Alex Laurenza) 4:03
Third period
(O) Boulanger (Kaden Nelson, Jaxon Grosdidier) 19:04