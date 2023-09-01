Brian Foss, 71

Brian Robert Foss, age 71, passed away on August 25, 2023 at the Gundersen Harmony Care Center in Harmony, MN.

Brian served in the United States Navy from 1972-1977. He was stationed in the Mediterranean on the USS Sierra. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy, he moved in Charleston, SC. Here he met and married Evalina. Brian lived in Charleston until he moved back to Austin, MN with his daughter, Mary Ann in May of 2021.

He is preceded in death by his wife Evalina, parents Bob and Eleanor and a brother Gerry Fran.

Brian is survived by his daughter Mary Ann and sister Louise Foss Anderson.

Brian’s family is sincerely grateful for the care he received from the staff at Gundersen Harmony Care Center and the Hospice nurses of Promedica/Heartland.

Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN at a later date. Lindstrom Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.