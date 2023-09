Blossoms take fifth in Albert Lea Published 1:07 pm Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team finished in fifth place at the eight-team United South Central Tournament Saturday.

BP beat ML/GHEC/T 25-22, it lost to Maple River 25-14, 25-22, it fell to Albert Lea 25-15, 25-22 and it beat NRHEG 25-22, 25-21.

BP stats: Ella Smith, 18 kills, 16 digs, 3 blocks; Addison Doocy, 18 kills, 9 digs, 12 blocks; Annaka Forsberg, 18 kills, 6 digs, 11 blocks; Macy Lembke, 10 kills, 34 digs, 67 assists, 6 ace serves, 3 blocks; Elizabeth Miner, 9 kills, 15 digs, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 3 blocks; Claire Schwarz, 3 kills, 40 digs, 2 aces; Layla Lembke, 63 digs, 4 ace serves; Bri Deplitch, 1 kill, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Sam Hefling, 29 digs, 1 ace serve; Madelyn Harvey, 20 digs