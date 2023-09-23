Blossoms struggle in first half of loss to Goodhue Published 10:12 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

The Blooming Prairie football team lost to Goodhue (4-0 overall) 35-7 in BP Friday.

The Awesome Blossoms (2-2 overall) trailed 28-0 at the half.

BP STATS

Rushing: Cole Wangen, 8-for-43; Brady Kittelson, 5-for-25; Alex Lea, 2-for-6

Passing: Kittelson, 8-for-21, 137, TD

Receiving: Carter Bishop, 1-for-76, TD; Alex Lea, 4-for-36; Bo Zweiner, 1-for-12; Cole Wangen, 1-for-8; Dylan Anderson, 1-for-(-3)