Blossoms power past Rushford-Peterson in opener

Published 10:39 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie football team opened its season in dominant fashion as it beat Rushford-Peterson 43-8 in BP Friday.

Brady Kittelson threw for 175 yards and two scores for BP (1-0 overall) and Cole Wangen ran for 87 yards and two TDs.

BP STATS

Rushing: Cole Wangen, 16-for-87, 2 TDs; Brady Kittelson, 9-for-69; Gage Mullenbach, 6-for-52, TD; Alex Lea, 3-for-14, TD; Cannon Wacek, 3-for-8

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 13-for-25, 175, 2 TDs; Gabe Staloch, 1-for-3, 15

Receiving: Dylan Anderson, 3-for-81, TD; Alex Lea, 4-for-49, TD; Jacob Pauly, 2-for-17; Cannon Wacek, 3-for-17; Carter Bishop, 1-for-16; Kingston Lee, 1-for-10

