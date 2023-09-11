Blossoms finish sixth in Hayfield Published 11:23 am Monday, September 11, 2023

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team won one of four matches as it finished in sixth place in the Hayfield tournament Saturday.

The Awesome Blossoms (2-6 overall) lost to Glenville-Emmons 25-9, 25-15, they lost to Pine Island 25-15, 25-20, they fell to Alden-Conger 25-16, 25-16, and they came up short 23-25; 25-21, 15-9.

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 30 digs, 45 assists, 8 kills, 2 ace serves, 2 blocks; Addison Doocy 8 digs, 1 set assist, 14 kills, 10 blocks; Annaka Forsberg. 5 digs, 1 set assist, 14 kills, 8 blocks; Claire Schwarz. 31 digs, 1 set assist, 3 kills, 3 ace serves, 2 blocks; Ella Smith. 6 digs, 8 kills, 1 ace serve, 5 blocks; Elizabeth Miner. 7 digs, 8 kills, 2 blocks; Layla Lembke 48 digs, 3 ace serves; Madelyn Harvey 21 digs, 3 ace serves; Sam Hefling 14 digs, 6 ace serves; Mairead Holmes 1 set assist, 1 kill