Blossoms finish sixth in Hayfield

Published 11:23 am Monday, September 11, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team won one of four matches as it finished in sixth place in the Hayfield tournament Saturday.

The Awesome Blossoms (2-6 overall) lost to Glenville-Emmons 25-9, 25-15, they lost to Pine Island 25-15, 25-20, they fell to Alden-Conger 25-16, 25-16, and they came up short 23-25; 25-21, 15-9.

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 30 digs, 45 assists, 8 kills, 2 ace serves, 2 blocks; Addison Doocy  8 digs, 1 set assist, 14 kills, 10 blocks; Annaka Forsberg.   5 digs, 1 set assist, 14 kills, 8 blocks; Claire Schwarz. 31 digs, 1 set assist, 3 kills, 3 ace serves, 2 blocks; Ella Smith. 6 digs, 8 kills, 1 ace serve, 5 blocks; Elizabeth Miner. 7 digs, 8 kills, 2 blocks; Layla Lembke 48 digs, 3 ace serves; Madelyn Harvey 21 digs, 3 ace serves; Sam Hefling 14 digs, 6 ace serves; Mairead Holmes  1 set assist, 1 kill

