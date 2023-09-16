Blossoms bounce back with a big win over Wabasha-Kellogg Published 10:36 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

1 of 8

BLOOMING PRAIRIE – It didn’t take long for the Awesome Blossoms to shake off the memory of last week’s loss to Fillmore Central as they dominated a high percentage of the snaps in a 48-6 win over Wabasha-Kellogg Friday.

The Falcons (1-2 overall) pulled to within 14-6 when Spencer Peterson broke free for a 72-yard TD run in the first quarter, but that was the only play of more than 15 yards that WK would achieve as BP (2-1 overall) controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the night.

BP junior Alex Lea hauled in first quarter TD passes of 14- and 24 yards from Brady Kittelson as the Blossoms jumped out to a 21-6 first quarter lead.

Email newsletter signup

“We were ready to come back and just take care of business,” Lea said. “We were hurt pretty bad by that last loss (last week) and we just wanted to play tonight.”

Seven different players carried the ball for BP and two different quarterbacks played significant time as BP was able to play many of its backups. BP’s offensive line never let up and Owen Krueger, a junior guard, said the group stayed focused throughout.

“We don’t really change our approach, you just knock over the guy in front of you,” Krueger said. “Our whole line was ready to use last week as motivation to push through the rest of the season.”

Kittelson threw three TDs and he ran for two more and freshman Gabe Staloch also threw a pair of scores.

BP head coach Chad Gimbel said that he was glad to let most of his roster get on the field Friday.

“The biggest thing is that those guys get that experience,” Gimbel said. “I’m not going to lie, I get nervous when those guys get out there. We have a lot of young kids out there and you just want them to be healthy when they’re going against other team’s varsity players. Experience is good and that’s how you build a program.”

SCORING SUMMARY

WK 6 0 0 0 – 6

BP 21 21 6 0 – 48

First quarter

(BP) Alex Lea 14 pass from Brady Kittelson (Jonathan Grant kick) (4 plays, 47 yards) 9:27

(BP) Bradley Boyd 5 pass from Kittelson (Grant kick) (7 plays, 63 yards) 5:40

(WK) Spencer Peterson 72 run (kick blocked) (1 play, 72 yards) 2:36

(BP) Lea 24 pass from Kittelson (Grant kick) (8 plays, 65 yards) 0:00

Second quarter

(BP) Kittelson 12 run (Grant kick) (2 plays, 14 yards) 10:10

(BP) Kittelson 3 run (Grant kick) (7 plays, 69 yards) 4:38

(BP) Bo Zweiner 42 pass from Gabe Staloch (Grant kick) (2 plays, 48 yards) 2:00

Third quarter

(BP) Cannon Wacek 24 pass from Staloch (kick failed) (7 plays, 77 yards) 9:02

Fourth quarter

No scoring

BP STATS

Rushing: Gage Mullenbach, 8-for-84; David Clennon, 5-for-40; Brady Kittelson, 4-for-39, 2 TD; Cole Wangen, 3-for-39; Bradley Boyd, 3-for-35; Cannon Wacek, 3-for-18; Gabe Staloch, 3-for-(-7)

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 10-for-16, 104, 3 TD; Gabe Staloch, 5-for-7, 84, 2 TD

Receiving: Alex Lea, 5-for-47, 2 TDs; Bo Zweiner, 2-for-44, TD; Bradley Boyd, 3-for-27; Cannon Wacek, 1-for-24, TD; Dylan Anderson, 2-for-21; Gage Mullenbach, 1-for-15; Carter Bishop, 1-for-10

Defense: Wacek, 1 interception; Lance Lembke, 1 sack; David Clennon, 1 fumble recovery